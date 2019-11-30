Rajendranagar mishap: Family members demand clarity

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Relatives of Uday Shankar and Tarun Kumar, who were killed in the Rajendranagar accident, have held the management of Narayana coaching centre responsible for the death of their children.

The family members of the victims vented their ire at a few persons from the college management who came to the mortuary. They sought an explanation from them as to how the students managed to go out of the campus at midnight.

Uday Shankar’s aunt Shobha Rani, who works as a teacher in a private school, said she had got him admitted in the college expecting the management to be responsible. “I took the lead in admitting him in the college after the management told me Uday Shankar could get a medical seat if he enrolled for long term coaching. Our dreams are shattered now,” she said.

Uday Shankar is the only son of Bheem Shankar who runs a studio in Mahbubnagar. His elder sister is an M Sc student in Osmania University. Uday had scored 980 marks in Intermediate last year.

“The management informed us around 8 am saying Uday was missing from the campus. They came to know about the accident but did not share any details with us and feigned ignorance about the incident,” she said.

Relatives of Tarun Kumar said the college management was giving flimsy excuses saying they went out of the campus by scaling the wall. “We visited the campus in the morning after coming to know Tarun Kumar was missing since last night. I don’t believe that students can use iron pipes or ropes to scale over the walls. It is the failure of the management,” said Eshwar, a relative of Tarun Kumar.

Tarun’s family resides in New Bowenpally and he was their only son. Emotional scenes were witnessed at the mortuary when the family members saw the blood soaked bodies in the mortuary. Scores of friends and relatives of the victims turned up at the morgue on coming to know about the accident.

