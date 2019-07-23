Rajini says ‘Suriya constantly evolving’

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth said actor Suriya is constantly evolving and the latter would surely hit success with Bandobast. The Thalaivar was speaking during the audio launch of Suriya’s upcoming thriller Bandobast, which is titled Kauppaan in Tamil.

“Suriya should continue to do good films like Bandobast. He should continue to win the hearts of the public. I think people will need him. Coming to Suriya, I have to talk about his father Sivakumar. He is someone who always takes care that nobody gets any bad name. Suriya and Karthi have been brought up like this by him. When I watched his first movie, I had my doubts about Suriya’s abilities. But, slowly, he moulded himself and reached this stage. Sivaputrudu, Singham, Singham-2, Veedokkade, Ghajini are some of his great films. Only he could have played those roles that well,” said Rajinikanth.

Directed by KV Anand, Bandobast features Arya and Sayesha in the lead roles. The music is rendered by Harris Jayaraj. Speaking on the occasion, Suriya said, “Bandobast is the kind of film that everyone will love. I have played the role of a Special Protection Group commando in the film. I should thank producer Subaskaran for making it possible to make Bandobast in this way. I feel fortunate to have got to work with Mohanlal garu. He helped me like an elder brother,” he said.

Meanwhile, his fans could not find a better way to exude their love and admiration for him as he turned 44 on Tuesday. #HappyBirthdaySURIYA was trending on Twitter with wishes galore on social media. His fandom goes beyond the Tamil film industry with his films making a mark in the Bollywood industry too. Fans have seen Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and John Abraham epitomising heroism in Ghajini, Singham and Force, respectively but it was Suriya who acted in the original make of those films.