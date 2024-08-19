Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Vettaiyan’ to release on this date

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for "Jai Bhim," the movie "Vettaiyan" is produced by Lyca Productions. This film, Rajinikanth's 170th, is described as an entertainer with a message and features the superstar in the role of a police officer.

Mumbai: “Vettaiyan”, fronted by Rajinikanth, will hit the screens on October 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, the makers announced on Monday.

“Target locked ‘VETTAIYAN’ is set to hunt in cinemas worldwide from OCTOBER 10th, 2024! Superstar as Supercop! Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!” Lyca Productions said on its official X page.

At the box office, it will clash with Suriya’s “Kanguva” (October 10) and the Alia Bhatt-starrer “Jigra”, which releases on October 11. “Vettaiyan” also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, produced by A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions.

After “Vettaiyan”, Rajinikanth will be seen in “Coolie”, set for a 2025 release.