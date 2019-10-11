Rajinikanth to work with director Siva in his next project

By | Published: 10:04 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth will tie up with director Siva for his next venture, to be produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.Sun Pictures took to Twitter to announce its partnership with the veteran star for a third time, the second this year. The film is tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 168’, indicatively suggesting it was the actor’s 168th movie.

He is addressed as ‘Thalaivar’ (Leader) by his fans. “After the blockbuster hits Enthiran and Petta, the mega hit combo of Superstar @rajinikanth and @sunpictures come together for the third time for Thalaivar 168, Superstar’s next movie, directed by @directorsiva,” Sun Pictures said in a tweet.

Siva, known for his successful collaborations with top actor Ajith Kumar, had earlier directed the blockbuster hit of the year Viswasam, starring the latter. Rajinikanth had teamed up with Sun Pictures to dish out the action flick Petta early this year, again a super hit film.