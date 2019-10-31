Rajitha constructions donates Rs 25 lakh for TKHH

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Siddipet: The management of Rajitha Constructions, a Siddipet-based construction company, has donated Rs 25 lakh for improving greenery in Siddipet town. Representatives of Rajitha Constructions, Avinash Reddy, Kishan Reddy, Naveen Reddy, Sharat Reddy and Madhav Reddy presented Rs 25 lakh worth cheque to Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Avinash Reddy said that they have decided to make the donation to take up the additional plantation and protect the already planted saplings in Siddipet Municipality area. Saying that the face of Siddipet has changed as thousands of saplings planted all over the town, Reddy said that they wanted to make a small contribution to help the government to further improve the greenery.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is being presented Rs 25 lakhs by the representatives of Rajitha Constructions in Siddipet on Thursday.

