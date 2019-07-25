Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini released on parole

By | Published: 12:59 pm 1:01 pm

Chennai: One of the convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, S. Nalini, was released from Tamil Nadu Vellore jail on one month parole on Thursday.

The Madras High Court on July 5 had granted a one month parole to Nalini on her plea for a six month parole to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding.

Nalini argued her case in person. The court had stipulated that Nalini should not meet politicians and media.

In her plea, Nalini said every life convict was entitled to one month of ordinary leave after completing two years in prison and she had not taken the leave even once during the past 27 years she had spent in jail.

Besides Nalini, the six other convicted in the case are her husband V. Sriharan alias Murugan, A.G. Perarivalan, T. Suthanthiraraj alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and Ravichandran.

All the seven convicts have been in prison since 1991 after a female Tamil Tiger suicide bomber blew herself up while meeting Gandhi at an election rally near Chennai.