Rajkumar Hirani, Boman Irani go nostalgic over 3 Idiots

With their Twitter fans highly praising the movie, Rajkumar Hirani and Boman Irani become nostalgic. Rajkumar Hirani wrote on @RajkumarHirani: “10 years of 3 Idiots. A day of memories. Remembering the cast-crew and the lovely time we had in making this film. Join me in celebrating the occasion. Tune in to Sony MAX, tonight at 9pm. #10YrsOf3IdiotsWith- Max.”

Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan and Kareena Kapoor starred in the movie based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller “Five Point Someone”. It revolves around three friends and their college days. Boman Irani, who played the character of medical college dean Viru ‘Virus’ Sahastrabuddhe, wrote on @bomanirani: “It was such fun and memorable experience working with some of Bollywood’s finest talents and I am so glad that I was part of this story. Today, we celebrate 10 years of 3 Idiots. Let us all relive this memory and tune in to @Sony- MAX tonight at 9 pm.”

It was such a fun and a memorable experience working with some of Bollywood’s finest talents and I am so glad that I was part of this story. Today, we celebrate 10 years of 3 idiots.

One fan tweeted: "Please make a wish come true on #HappyChristmas to see you both Aamir Khan Aand Rajkumar Hirani together again…." One fan remarked: "PRK aka SRK ko bhi hit dila do (please ensure a hit for SRK also)." "If this movie had released in present times, it would have grossed Rs 400 crore," read another post. One user posted: "One of my favourite movies…!! Loved to the core… Give me some sunshine… was my first caller tune…!!"

Many fans demanded a sequel to 3 Idiots.