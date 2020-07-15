Rajkummar Rao shares photos of his first look test for ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has shared a couple of photographs from the first look test for “Bareilly Ki Barfi”.

In one of the photographs he shared on Instagram, Rajkummar is seen wearing a simple grey and white check shirt, black trousers, leather sandals and a metallic wrist watch. In the other photo, the actor sports a pair of denims, a yellow T-shirt and a leather jacket. He completes the look with a pair of sunglasses, accessories in his wrist and neck, and a matching black-yellow pair of sneakers. The expression on his face on both the photographs are remarkably different.

“HELLOO.. First look test for #BareillyKiBarfi. #PritamVidrohi. Thank you @ashwinyiyertiwari for sharing this. None of us knew PritamVidrohi would get so much love from you guys. GRATITUDE,” captioned Rajkummar, tagging the film’s director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.



The romantic-comedy film “Bareilly Ki Barfi” hit theatres on August 18, 2017. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa.

Commenting on Rajkummar’s post, his rumoured ladylove, actress Patralekhaa wrote: “Pritaaaaammmm I love him” along with a few red heart emojis!