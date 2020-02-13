Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Chhalaang’ to release on June 12

New Delhi: Sharing a new poster of his upcoming film ‘Chhalaang’, actor Rajkummar Rao on Thursday announced the new release date of the film – June 12, 2020.
The film was earlier slated to hit theatres on March 13 this year.
The actor shared the poster on his Twitter and wrote, “Ab Lenge #Chhalaang 12th June Ko! Masterji Khilayen Kaise? Bachche Busy hain Exams ki Padhayi Mein. Toh Masterji Khilayenge Garmi ki Chhuttiyon Mein! Exams ke Liye Best of Luck!”
— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 13, 2020
The new poster features Rao as a PT coach, Nushrat Bharucha, Saurabh Shukla and four child artists engrossed in studies.
The sports-comedy is a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in northern India.
Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT Master for whom it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu, being played Nushrat, Montu is forced to do what he has never done — Teach.
Through Montu’s journey, ‘Chhalaang’ humorously addresses the value of sports education in the school curriculum.