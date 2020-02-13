Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Chhalaang’ to release on June 12

By | Published: 12:49 pm

New Delhi: Sharing a new poster of his upcoming film ‘Chhalaang’, actor Rajkummar Rao on Thursday announced the new release date of the film – June 12, 2020.

The film was earlier slated to hit theatres on March 13 this year.

The actor shared the poster on his Twitter and wrote, “Ab Lenge #Chhalaang 12th June Ko! Masterji Khilayen Kaise? Bachche Busy hain Exams ki Padhayi Mein. Toh Masterji Khilayenge Garmi ki Chhuttiyon Mein! Exams ke Liye Best of Luck!”

The new poster features Rao as a PT coach, Nushrat Bharucha, Saurabh Shukla and four child artists engrossed in studies.

The sports-comedy is a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in northern India.

Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT Master for whom it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu, being played Nushrat, Montu is forced to do what he has never done — Teach.

Through Montu’s journey, ‘Chhalaang’ humorously addresses the value of sports education in the school curriculum.