Rajnath lays foundation for warhead production facility at BDL

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation for creation of Seeker Facility Centre and warhead production facility at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat week being celebrated by the company from August 7 to 14. The foundation for the new facilities at BDL was laid virtually at a function held in New Delhi. BDL is establishing a Seeker Facility Centre (SFC) for manufacturing and testing of indigenously developed seekers for missiles.

The present day surface-to-air missiles are equipped with RF seekers for guidance of missiles in terminal phase to improve accuracy. SFC has been designed to be modular so as to suit other seekers with an incremental change/addition. The facility will also meet the requirements of refurbishment of existing seekers of the missiles available with the armed forces, a press release said.

BDL is also establishing a warhead production facility for manufacturing and testing of indigenously developed warheads. This facility has been planned to initially cater for anti-tank guided missiles and air-to-air missiles. It is designed to adapt to all future developments in warhead technology and missiles.

Establishing SFC and warhead production facility will contribute towards realisation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence sector and will also result in substantial saving of foreign exchange for the country, the release added.

