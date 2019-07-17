Rajnath Singh awards Raksha Mantri Trophy for Best Command Hospitals of AFMS

By | Published: 5:01 pm

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh awarded Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Best and Second Best Command Hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for the year 2018, in the national capital.

On Tuesday, the Best Command Hospitals of AFMS was awarded to Command Hospital Air Force Bengaluru while the Second Best Command Hospital was awarded to Command Hospital Central Command Lucknow.

“The Command Hospital Air Force Bengaluru and Command Hospital Central Command Lucknow have been adjudged the Best and the Second-Best Command Hospital respectively,” tweeted official handle of Office of the Raksha Mantri.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the operationalisation of newly dedicated joint venture — Indo Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) — at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh for the production of AK 203 assault rifles.

In a high-level meeting, IRRPL’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Major General Sanjeev Senger said that it is a joint venture between India’s Ordnance Factories Board (OFB) and Rosonboron Exports and Concern Kalashnikov of Russia.