Rajnath Singh visits Joint Security Area near inter-Korean border

Seoul: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Joint Security Area (JSA), a small neutral camp situated in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.

The JSA is used by the two Korean nations for diplomatic engagements and has witnessed numerous significant events since its establishment in 1953 after the end of the Korean war.

Taking to Twitter, Singh deemed the recent efforts by the US and North Korea towards the denuclearisation of the latter as “positive”, and added that India has always supported all efforts in bringing about peace and stability on the Peninsula.

“We in India have always supported all efforts to bring about peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and its denuclearization through dialogue and diplomacy. The US-DPRK Summits and the Republic of Korea- DPRK Summits have been positive developments in this regard,” Singh tweeted.

We in India have always supported all efforts to bring about peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and its denuclearization through dialogue and diplomacy.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2019

Historically, India had played a much overlooked but significant role at a political and diplomatic level in resolving the Korean war as a non-aligned country.

In a video shared by the Defence Ministry, Singh can be seen being briefed up by a South Korean military personnel about the layout, as well as the historic significance of the neutral camp.

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at the Joint Security Area (JSA) in Panmunjom which is maintained by United Nations Command,” the tweet read.

Visited the historic site where South Korean President Mr. Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended tree planting ceremony during the inter-Korean summit at Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. pic.twitter.com/BilLVhZnov — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2019

Recently, the Joint Security Area had witnessed a brief informal meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.