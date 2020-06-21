Rajniesh Duggal celebrates Yoga Day with daughter

By | Published: 1:01 pm

Mumbai: Actor Rajniesh Duggal celebrated Father’s Day by practicing yoga with his daughter. With that, he also marked the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Both these special days have fallen on Sunday, June 21.

Rajniesh has shared a series of pictures and a video that show him engaged in a fun yoga session with his 10-year-old daughter. Teeyaa.

In his Instagram post, he wrote: “Tu mujhse hai, aur main tujhse… What better gift on Father’s day to have a loving daughter who motivates me to do Yoga regularly.. love you.”

Rajniesh has always been a yoga enthusiast and believes in training mind and body equally.

the work front, the actor is working on two films that are in post-production stage, besides a web show.