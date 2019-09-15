Raju Gari Gadhi 3 gears up for a Dasara release

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Though the trailer of Raju Gari Gadhi 3 screened on Sunday gave completely horror-stricken vibes in every frame, the crew of Oak Entertainments turned the event into a celebration. The event was witness to some honest speeches of technicians and artistes alike, the trailer left the audience in awe for its intriguing visuals and stunning performances of the likes of Ashwin Babu, Avika Gor, Ajay Ghosh, Ali, Brahmaji.

The background score by the new music director, Shabbir, served to multiply the impact of the frightening content. As the first two parts of Raju Gari Gadhi drew high grade profits, the third in the row seemed to make the cast and crew happy at least at the trailer level. Brahmaji, who plays a key role in the film said that the audience “will die of either the pain of continuous laughter or the panic out of fear”.

The stalwart director of photography, Chota K Naidu said that he had never come across the kind of discipline which he could witness in this film. “Ashwin Babu showed his excellence in dance, fights and the performance in the main scenes. Director Omkar proved that he was the master of not only planning, but also of his prowess at work. Avika is a treat to watch when it comes to her “horrific looks”. Even when she looks frightening, one tends to love her. All in all, Raju Gari Gadhi 3 will captivate the audience as a feast of a fresh kind in horror films,” Naidu said.

Director Omkar praised all the technicians, especially Chota K Naidu for his earnest way of handling to his job which buttressed him to complete the project with in the planned time frame. Hero of the film, Ashwin Babu thanked everybody for the opportunity given to him. Raju Gari Gadhi 3 is currently in its post-production stage and is aiming for a Dasara release.

