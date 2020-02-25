Rajya Sabha election to be held on March 26

By | Published: 11:08 am 11:32 am

Hyderabad:

The Election Commission of India, on Tuesday declared biennial elections to the council of the states to fill the seats of Rajya Sabha members retiring in the month of April 2020. The term of office of 55 members of Rajya Sabha elected from 17 states is expiring.

The term of two Rajya Sabha members from Telangana KVP Ramachandra Rao and Garikapati Mohan Rao and the term of four RS members Mohammad Ali Khan, T Subbarami Reddy, Thota Seetharama Lakshmi, and K Keshava Rao from Andhra Pradesh is expiring on 9 April.

As per the schedule declared by the EC, the notification for the election will be issued on 6 March, last date of filing nominations is on 13 March, Scrutiny on 16 March, last date of withdrawal on 18 March, date of poll and counting on 26 March. The EC stipulates that elections must be over by 30 March.

Giving guidelines for marking preferences on the ballot paper, the EC said that only integrated violet colour sketch pens of prefixed specification provided by the Returning Officer shall be used.

No other pen shall under any circumstances be used in the elections. Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers will be taken to ensure free and fair elections.

