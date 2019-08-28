Rajya Sabha to establish Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair in universities: UGC

By | Published: 6:52 pm

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha has initiated the process for the establishment of Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair in varsities across the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Wednesday.

The chair is open to an eminent researcher or academic of repute, an expert with proven record of research or scholarship and publications in the study of political system, democratic institutions and socio-economic challenges facing the nation, the UGC said in a communication to varsities.

“Rajya Sabha has initiated the process for the establishment of Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair and four Rajya Sabha Fellowships under the Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) Scheme,” it said.

Former Member of Parliament or state Legislatures and former officers of Parliament and secretariats are also eligible to apply. Duration of the chair is for two years, extendable up to one year.

The occupant of the chair is entitled for a grant of Rs 20 lakh plus Rs 2.50 lakh as contingency grant.

“Rajya Sabha instituted the fellowships scheme in the year 2009 with the objective of promoting research on different aspects of parliamentary democracy in India. At the initiative of current Rajya Sabha chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu, the existing scheme has been revamped in order to enhance its effectiveness and utility,” the UGC letter said.

The revamped scheme has been renamed as Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) Scheme which has three components including Dr S Radhakrishnan chair, Rajya Sabha Fellowships and Rajya Sabha student engagement internships.