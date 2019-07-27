Rakesh relishes his new role as coach

By | Published: 12:13 am 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: Coaching is not something that is new to Rakesh Kumar. He had done that a lot on the mat in his playing days. But it is definitely a different challenge to do it sitting outside the mat, says 37-year-old Rakesh, who donned the role of a coach for the first time this season with Haryana Steelers.

Much to his delight, his team got off to a winning start defeating Puneri Paltans 34-24 comfortably. An elated Rakesh said that he was delighted to start with a bang and hope to get better. But was he nervous before the start of the match on his first assignment? “Not at all. Coaching is not new to me. I have been doing that while playing. But it surely is different when you sit outside. I am happy I started with a win against a strong team (Puneri Paltans) as they have Anup Kumar as their coach,” he said. When asked about what he finds different in coaching from inside and outside the game, he said, “Coaching on mat as a player is different. We players talk about the situation and discuss what to do in that particular moment. But from outside, you can’t say much to the players. We have to motivate the players and make them ready for any situation.”

His team has Dharamraj Cheralthan as their captain who is 44 years old and he wants others to take him as a role model. “The tournament is very lengthy and it demands players to be fitter and injury-free. Fitness is the key to sustain the league. Dharamraj is 44 and look at him. He works hard throughout the year and keeps himself fit. So for me, age is just a number and what matters the most is the fitness. Now, every team is working more on fitness and they have specialised physios. They keep track on diet, fitness and everything that keeps them away from injuries,” he said when asked about how tough it is for an older player compared to youngsters to keep up with the fitness levels.

The former gold medal winning member of India team in both World Cup and Asian Games had worked as commentator last year and says his analysis of the game adds to his coaching. Rakesh, who played for Patna Pirates, U Mumba and Telugu Titans in the past, felt that the league has reached greater heights. “The league is providing a great platform for the youngsters. Now we are seeing a lot of youngsters coming up who are immensely talented. The league also helped our game to grow in the country in terms of popularity and talent. More and more people are taking up the sport.”

Talking about his target this season, he said that he is hoping to make the most of his experience to guide his side to the title triumph. “Everyone wants to win the cup. But the league is so tough and almost all the teams are on equal level. You can’t judge a team by looking at it on the paper. The team which plays better on the team will win the cup.

“As a coach I want to contribute to the player’s growth. I am keener on finding out minute details and weaknesses that we can address and make them better players. I want my team to play as a unit. Individual brilliances can win you matches but it is team effort that wins the tournament,” he concluded.

