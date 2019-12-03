Rakesh Upadhyay, new GM of Le Meridien Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:15 pm

Rakesh Upadhyay has been appointed as General Manager at Le Meridien Hyderabad. Prior to joining Le Meridien Hyderabad, Rakesh was serving as the General Manager at Courtyard by Marriott Bhopal.

Rakesh is a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry. Grown with a core competency in Food and Beverage, his unique perspective on strategy, design, and execution has enabled him to gain expertise across all verticals in the sector.

Rakesh has been associated with the most reputed Indian and international hotel companies such as the Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, Starwood Hotels & Resorts and the ITC–Luxury Collection before starting his tenure with legacy Starwood hotels.

The ITC Grand Central, The Oberoi Bangalore, Westin Hyderabad are a few of the key hotels where he honed his culinary skills and sharpened his principles of management.

Rakesh developed a passion for training and talent development during his tenure at the prestigious Welcome Group Management Training institute, which he considers to be a very valuable career move.

The Starwood Career Program gave him the platform that allowed him to make a giant leap towards the management side of operations in the role of a Hotel Manager Track and General Manager Track. He was the first General Manager to move from a Legacy Starwood hotel to the Marriott in a cross-pollination programme.

Alongside his passion for the culinary fine arts, Rakesh enjoys listening to music and rustling up delicious meals for his family, when time permits.

