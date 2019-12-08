Rakhee’s tryst with city of Nizams

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Veteran actor of Hindi cinema, actor Rakhee seated in a golden sari with the same poise that she has been carrying over the years, yet again proves that age is just a number. The actor visited the city to be a part of Telangana Bengali Film Festival ‘Aayna’ held at Prasad Labs.

Making a mark in the industry with hit classics like Sharmilee, Tapasya, Kabhie Kabhie, Muqaddar ka Sikandar to name a few, the actor has made a comeback with her latest Bengali short film Nirban which is based on Moti Nandi’s novel Bijolibalar Mukti.

Rakhee shares her experiences over the years in the industry in an interview with Hyderabad Today, while also regaling us with a short melody of her favourite song Allah Tero Naam. Excerpts:

Can you recall the first time you had visited Hyderabad?

The first I came to Hyderabad in 1974 to Prasads. I did a film with Ramesh Prasad, son of LV Prasad that year called Shaadi ke Baad. It was thanks to him that I came to the city. Then, I came to the city for a film with Ramanaidu. The last film I came here for was Badshah.

Starting from 1970, you have been part of the industry for many years. What change do you see in the industry?

The change is inevitable. Technology is better and it should be progressive. The change that I’ve seen in my films is that there was unity and discipline back then during our time.

What comes to your mind when you choose a film?

Firstly, the director and the story which touches my heart. I have selected films that I feel I can do.

Your favourite song?

There are so many. Not only in my films, but other films as well. There are many favourite songs. A song that is very close to my heart is Allah Tero Naam Sabko sanmati de bhagwan Allah tero naam.

Recently, Telugu film industry is once again the spotlight thanks to films like Baahubali. Your thoughts.

It’s very good. I believe Baahubali is a superhit all over the world. There is so much of money involved. Film is a business now. Money brings money, so the business cannot flopped.

What made you choose Nirban?

The subject and the story made me choose the film.

Catch video of the actor singing Allah Tero Naam on Telangana Today website.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter