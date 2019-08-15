Raksha Bandhan binds families together: ESL Narasimhan

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Governor ESL Narasimhan on Thursday said that ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is an auspicious event celebrated all over India with sisters tying rakhis to brothers, seeking their protection and blessings.

He was speaking at the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ programme organised on the occasion of Rakhi Purnima at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.

Stating that sisters should similarly extend their love and affection towards brothers, Narasimhan said it was celebration of occasions like these that bind families together. He wished peace and happiness to people of Telangana.

The Governor and his wife Vimala Narasimhan interacted with children and school students who came to wish them.

