Rakshann (5/61) gives Hyderabad lead

Hyderabad: Fresh from his South African tour with the Indian under-19 team, promising young pacer Ctl Rakshann led the show with the ball, bagging five wickets (5/61) to help Hyderabad register a crucial four-run first-innings lead against Rajasthan on the second day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy under-23 match being held at Gymkhana Ground on Wednesday.

In reply to Hyderabad’s 241, Rajasthan were bundled out for 237 in the first innings as Rakshann, struck crucial blows at regular intervals. Skipper SA Ahuja (56) and Shiva Chauhan (52) slammed fifties for the visitors.

Hyderabad, in the second innings, finished the day at 23/1 after the fall of opener Mohul Bhowmick (0).

Brief scores: Hyderabad 241 & 23/1 in 15 overs vs Rajasthan 237 in 70.4 overs (Shiva Chauhan 52, SA Ahuja 56, Ctl Rakshann 5/61)

