Rakshasudu, a gripping crime thriller

Seldom does a movie manage to remain a gripping crime drama all throughout, even while carrying a social message and entertaining the masses and critics alike. ‘Rakshasudu’ does that.

The narrative rarely gets dull, and on the contrary, keeps the viewer engrossed from the first to the last frame. ‘Rakshasudu’, in this context, could open up a new era of commercial format for Telugu films. For films such as this, the distinction between class and mass audience do not practically matter.

As the story goes, Arun, the protagonist played by Bellamkonda Srinivas, is a passionate lover of films and dreams of becoming a film director. However, to keep his family afloat, he is forced to join the police department, where he comes across a case of school girls dying at the hands of a serial killer in a violent manner.

Here is where his experience of writing stories for films comes in handy. It helps him delve deep into the mind of the killer. However, that kind of luck evades him when it comes to convincing his seniors, who refuse to believe or listen to whatever he says.

In course of time, his own niece falls prey to the serial killer. Troubles double when Arun is placed under suspension. How he tackles the situation and whether he can track down the killer, or whether he himself gets affected by the killer’s sinister designs make up the rest of the movie.

Director Ramesh Varma does an appreciable job with his approach to every shot and detail, which is evident from the manner in which the audiences remains glued to their seats.

Music by Ghibran is in essence one of the characters in the movie, keeping the mood tense, and remains an invisible force throughout the movie.

