Rakul can’t flirt to save her life

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Actor Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen catching up with the stunning Sophie Choudry on the fitness chat show TikTok presents Work It Up streaming on VOOT. Known to be controversy-free, the actor opened up about why she doesn’t have a boyfriend.

During a workout, host Sophie popped the question, “Mujhe seriously bata, tere affairs huye nai hai, ya hume pata nai hai? Sacch Bata.” Rakul earnestly answers, “Huye nai hai because I think I’ve been too busy working. I’m Single.”

Sophie probed, “Toh kis kisam ka ladka chahiye humari Rakul Preet ko?” To this, Rakul replied, “I’m somebody who cannot just do relationships for the heck of it. There has to be a meaning to it. Two people have to be compatible, you know? I think somewhere, love has lost its meaning in today’s time. I keep joking that I should have been born during the ’70s!”

Sophie recalls, “Hum peheli baar jab bond huye the, maine alag alag naam suggest kiye the and your reaction was – ‘Nai yaar, yeh toh bhai hai, Nai yaar who toh bhai hai,’ You have bro-zoned two full industries!” The playful banter continued as Rakul exclaimed. “I’m a fattu! I can’t tell when someone is flirting, I can’t flirt to save my life!”

When asked, if she would date an actor, Rakul answered, “Ya! I mean it’s not the profession, it’s about the person that you are and if that actor is the same, why not?” Sophie said, “Toh tumhare beechme kaafi rumours aaye the with Rana Daggubati. Kya tha who?” Rakul groaned, “We’re neighbours who are 2 mins away. He is one of my friends since I started my film journey.”