Rakul Preet ready to strike a chord with Telugu fans

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Basking in her newfound fame and the praise she has been garnering for her character in De De Pyaar De, actor Rakul Preet Singh is now readying to give a new experience to Telugu audience through her out-of-the-box role in the upcoming movie NGK Nanda Gopala Krishna. Away from her glamorous avatar in De De.., Rakul will be seen playing an “ambitious and dynamic lady” in the movie opposite southern star Suriya. She is in the city to chat with media ahead of her NGK’s release on May 31.

“For the first time in my career, I chose to play such character who is a strong-headed, independent, powerful woman who understands the business very well,” she speaks about the political thriller which features Sai Pallavi and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Working with director Selvaraghavan was a new experience, she admits, and it enhanced her performance and explored the other side of her as an actor. “He is a man for detail. All the three of us — Suriya, Sai Pallavi and myself had to take three days to accustom to his way of functioning and the concept of not “blinking eyes” while delivering a dialogue. The director thinks that blinking disconnects the intensity and affects the film all over,” she adds. Rakul says a mixture of multi-layered, complex and deep characters is what sets Selvaraghavan apart from the usual filmmaking style.

On politics

Stating that the story is a fictional cinematic one, Rakul feels that the educated lot should enter active politics to bring about a change. To a query about her knowledge on politics, Rakul says she keeps close track of latest political developments. “As a responsible citizen, I should be aware what’s happening in our country,” she smiles. Stating that Sai Pallavi’s character in the movie is equally powerful like her’s, Rakul said that both the female leads will help the protagonist in his journey into politics.

Talking on the age-gap and relationships in De De… and Telugu movie Manmadhudu 2, Rakul says, “Scripts are being changed according to tastes of audiences. I think people want to watch ‘different from the usual’ narratives. A 50-year-old falling in love with a 26-year-old may sound absurd. Manmadhudu 2 deals with the script in which the girl has to look younger,” Rakul says.

Rumours answered

Negative articles and rumours about her weight loss and slimming regimen that she had adopted have taken a toll on Rakul Preet Singh. “I had to stand by my decision and lose weight to suit the character in the movie, which was a risk. And, today, it paid off and success greeted me,” she says and feels happy about Ajay Devgn’s comment — “future of Bollywood”.

Hogging limelight

She doesn’t think that female actors have low time span or shelf life in the movie industry now. “Southern stars like Nayantara and Anushka Shetty are still doing films. The kind of movies are changing time to time. Samantha is also doing different roles here. It depends on how you choose your scripts,” she says. The Delhi girls is ready to emulate any real-life politician on-screen, if she gets a chance. However, she hasn’t given a thought to it. She is ready to do a biopic, if any story probably needs to be told. She said she is keen to take a shot at web series too, if something good comes her way. Her upcoming Bollywood movie Marjaavaan is scheduled for release in October.