Rakul Preet Singh bid goodbye to Hyderabad?

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Rakul Preet Singh seems to have bid goodbye Hyderabad forever. According to reports, she has moved to Bengaluru. It is learnt that the actor has sold off her house in Hyderabad at a lesser price and bought a new swanky house in the City of Gardens.

She also ventured into commercial business as she opened a sports club in the city.

After her last outing in Manmadhudu 2, her movie chances in Telugu have come down. However, she has attributed it to something else and said that she is being offered more chances in Tamil and Hindi languages.

The actor currently has only one movie in hand, that is Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal alongside her. Born into a Punjabi family, Rakul dreamed of making it big on silver screen. She is one of the actors who ruled the Telugu cinema with her stupendous run at the box office.

