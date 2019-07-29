Rakul Preet slays colour blocking

By | Published: 4:44 pm

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is on a roll these days, setting Instagram on fire with her glamorous photos and walking the ramp in traditional couture for designer Manjari Singh at the recently concluded India couture week. Rakul recently posted a picture wearing a skintight orange-hued dress with her hair loosely framing her delicate features and sky-high heels. She paired the look with smokey eyes and flawless makeup. The picture has an old world glam vibe to it and Rakul looks smashing in the attire.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen in Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer Manmadhudu 2. The trailer of the film was released recently and it sees Rakul in a free-spirited avatar as Avantika. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the family-entertainer is filled with emotions, romance, comedy and has lot of expectations riding on it.