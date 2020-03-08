Rakul Preet to abstain from celebrating Holi

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Rakul Preet Singh doesn’t believe in Women’s Day at first place as she has a broader vision of celebrating the occasion. Why celebrate Women’s Day in just a single day?, she says adding the occasion should inspire people to celebrate it everyday in a calendar year.

The actor expressed her opinion on the sidelines of an inaugural fashion event held recently. Rakul questions as to why the Women’s Day be celebrated only March 8 and forget about it rest of the year. Everyone should respect women in their surroundings – at workplace, at home and everywhere, and this would be the real tribute to Women’s Day, she explains.

On the same note, the actor further said she usually abstains from celebrating the festival of colours Holi. She says that she had stopped playing Holi when she was in school after knowing the value of water. Plenty of water would be used during Holi while there have been section of people who do not get adequate water for daily use, Rakul says. Since then, the actor uses colours without water whenever she has to playing Holi with her friends without saying no.

On the work front, Rakul was last starred on Telugu big screen in Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer Manmadhudu 2 in which she played the female lead role Avantika. Later, she was featured in Marjaavan and Shimla Mirchi. Rakul will be seen in another ambitious project Indian 2 and a couple of upcoming Tamil movies.