Rallies, rastha rokos mark general strike in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: As a part of nationwide general strike against the Central government’s labour policies, the members of various trade unions and left parties on Wednesday took out protest rallies, rasta rokos and public meetings across erstwhile Nalgonda district. The members of trade unions and left parties have jointly taken out a rally from bus stand to clock tower and conducted a public meeting.

The students unions also boycotted the schools and colleges in support of the strike. The members of All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) staged a protest in front of Tahsildar Office in the town. The members of CPI(M) staged rastha roko at Subash Chandrabose statue near bus stand in the town. Under the aegis of TNGOs Association, the employees staged protest demonstration in lunch time at the district Collectorate extending support to the strike.

