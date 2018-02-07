Rally held for separate railway zone in Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 12:59 am

Visakhapatnam: People organisations, left parties and leaders of other parties besides students participated in a huge rally organised by Andhra Pradesh Journalists’ Forum, demanding separate railway zone for Andhra Pradesh with Visakhapatnam as headquarters.

Andhra University Registrar Velagapudi Umamaheswara Rao who addressed the rally, hoped that the Central government would move since the journalists who were the eyes of the society, took up the fight for people’s cause.

CPI State assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy said the struggle for railway zone would be intensified as the Centre which made tall promises before the elections, did not bother to give the zone even in its last budget.

APJF district president SS Shiv Shankar and others participated in the rally which started from the Gandhi statue opposite GVMC main office in the city and passed through the main thoroughfares to highlight the issue of railway zone which the people had been demanding since more than two decades.