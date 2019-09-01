Rally held to spread the word on eye donation in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Marking National Eye Donation Fortnight 2019, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital hosted a rally campaign at Punjagutta on Sunday. The National Eye Donation Fortnight is observed every year from August 25 to September 8.

The rally was flagged off by Karunakar Reddy, Inspector, Punjagutta Police Station, and presided over by Dr Vamshidhar M, regional head, Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals, Hyderabad, according to a press release.

Currently, less than 15,000 eyeballs or corneas are collected/donated in a year across the country while there are about 15 lakh people waiting for corneal transplants, the release said. Because of this, only about 7,000 to 8,000 transplants were taking place and there is a need to increase the number of eye donations in India, it said.

Dr Vamshidhar said, “it is the responsibility of each and every individual to spread awareness on eye donation and take it up in a big way so that those who are blind could be saved by giving them sight.”

