Rally to create awareness on groundwater conservation held in Sangareddy

Published: 11:56 pm

Sangareddy: There is a serious need for taking up all possible measures for conservation of groundwater table, said Sibani Swain, Additional Secretary, Labour Ministry.

Swain who was here to attend a review meeting with the officials of Sangareddy district on ‘Jalshakthi Abhiyan’, the Centre’s flagship programme on groundwater conservation, participated in a rally.

Sangareddy Collector M Hanumantha Rao led the rally aimed at raising awareness on groundwater conservation. Swain asked officials to take up various works like digging up soak pits, building check dams, besides taking up mass plantation drives from July 1 to September 15.

The Collector said they had identified Nyalkal, Jharasangam, Zaheerabad, Kalher, Patancheru and Ameenpur mandals where excess exploitation of groundwater table was reported. He said that they would take up initiatives like digging up soak pits, constructing ponds and check dams besides planting 2.5 crore saplings.

