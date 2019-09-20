Ralph Lauren launches workwear inspired by Friends’ Rachel Green

By | Published: 1:42 pm

Los Angeles: To mark the 25th anniversary for iconic sitcom “Friends”, high-end fashion label Ralph Lauren has launched a workwear range inspired by the wardrobe of Jennifer Aniston’s alter ego Rachel Green.

The collection will go on display in Bloomingdales, which is hosting a special installation in honour of the show’s 25th anniversary. “Just as ‘Friends’ proved to be a perennial favourite series for viewers over the last 25 years, this collection reflects Ralph Lauren’s timeless styles and archetypes that have remained a go-to for the modern working woman.

“The collection is a celebration of the brand’s role in the series,” said Ralph Lauren in a press release issued to Today.com. The pieces come from Polo Ralph Lauren and Lauren Ralph Lauren and prices start from 120 pounds. The collection is also available online and in Ralph Lauren stores.