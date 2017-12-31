Ram Charan – Boyapati new film to start on Jan 19

By | Published: 3:22 pm

Actor Ram Charan, who is busy with the works of Sukumar directorial ‘Rangasthalam’ is all set to kick-start his new project under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. According to sources, the film is going to have its shooting from January 19.

About the movie, a source said that besides Boyapati Srinu mark, the film will also have good emotional content and family drama.

In the movie, Ram Charan will be seen in a new makeover. On the other hand, it looks like the makers haven’t finalised the lead actress yet for the production of DVV Danayya.

Interestingly, Danayya is also the producer of ‘Bharath Ane Nenu’, in which Kiara Advani will be seen as the ladylove of Mahesh Babu. On the other hand, the owner of DVV Entertainments is also going to produce a “social drama” under the direction of SS Rajamouli.