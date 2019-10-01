Ram Charan has mixed emotions

By | Published: 10:02 pm

With his dream of seeing his father play a patriotic character set to come alive on the screen soo, Ram Charan who has bankrolled the mammoth budget movie Sye Raa thanked each and everybody who acted as his pillars of strength in his journey. The actor-turned-producer also revealed that he was experiencing mixed emotions of nervousness and excitement ahead of the film’s release.

“I am in a way sad that the journey has come to an end because the film made all of us feel like a family. But I am also equally excited that everyone can now see the efforts we have made to bring this film alive,” said Charan. He is also happy with the way the film has turned out. “I don’t think we have fallen short anywhere in terms of effort. I think we had the best talent and crew from across the country working on this film and I’m grateful to each and everyone for their effort.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter