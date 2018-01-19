Ram Charan’s next project after ‘Rangasthalam’ is on

By | Published: 5:05 pm

Ram Charan, who is currently busy with the Sukumar directorial ‘Rangasthalam’, has begun working on his next project under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The movie will have Kiara Advani as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with production house DVV Entertainments after ‘Bharath Ane Nenu’.

Tipped to be a high octane action entertainer, the yet-to-be titled film will have its first schedule till the end of January while the second schedule is being planned for February. According to sources, the movie is going to be an emotional drama even while having the right dosage of Boyapati’s trademark action sequences.

The film, which marks the third association of Ram Charan with producer DVV Danayya, features music from Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. The cast will also include Vivek Oberoi, Prashanth and Sneha.