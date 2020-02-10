Ram Charan renders helping hand to fan

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Knowing that a fan of mega family died of a heart attack, Ram Charan came forward to liberally donate Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the victim. It was reported that Youth president of Hyderabad Noor Mohammed (connected to Megastar fan club) died of a heart attack a month ago. Knowing the news, Megastar Chiranjeevi visited family members in Secunderabad and consoled them.

Ram Charan, who was abroad shooting, promised to meet Noor Mohammed’s family when he arrived in Hyderabad. On Sunday, Ram Charan called Noor’s family members to his house and handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh. Recalling Noor Mohammed’s services in the name of the Mega family, Ram Charan said that Noor had contributed immensely.

Noor had organised birthdays and activities related to cinema functions. Ram Charan assured the family members of supporting them and provides a job to Noor’s son, as well contributing necessary help to girls’ marriage in the family. Meanwhile, Ram Charan gets praise from chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy.

Sudha, who was in city, said in a television interview that she really liked Ram Charan’s role in Rangasthalam that she watched recently. Speaking on Telugu cinema, Sudha heaped praise on the new lot of young actors making a mark on silver screen. A computer science-graduate turned- author, Sudha said she had watched a few recent movies of Vijay Devarakonda.

