Ram Charan turns naxalite

Published: 10:14 pm

All eyes are set on the news of Ram Charan’s portrayal in the next film of Megastar Chiranjeevi with director Koratala Siva. When Chiranjeevi himself declared in a media meet that the cat might get out of the bag anytime, the Mega fans were just waiting with bated breath to rock and roll soon after the news breaks out.

But, for reasons best known to them, the news did not see the light as fast as he declared it. Now, the news of Ram Charan’s inclusion in the cast is making the rounds. Chiranjeevi is playing a dual role of which one is a naxalite and another is of a family man. Ram Charan was contacted with an offer to enact the younger version of the naxalite role.

Ram Charan is expected to feature in the scenes of a youngster getting attracted toward communist philosophy and takes the gun into his hands, and turns a naxalite. A few action sequences merged into the episodes of love would be shot with Ram Charan as the young Chiranjeevi who becomes an antisocial later in the story.Koratala Siva can be trusted for his skilful handling of any script and any type of characterisation and that would make the movie a treat to Mega fans.

