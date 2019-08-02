Ram Charan’s moustache for Alluri’s role

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Now that RRR is making headlines every now and then, the actors too have been busy posting the updates or photographs related to the movie on their social accounts.Actor Ram Charan’s new look with a moustache is making rounds in the internet. The new look is apparently to fit the role of freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju. Although Ram Charan had sported with a similar kind of moustache for his movie Rangasthala, the actor will have to work out more for RRR to bring the kind of charm and appeal Alluri had.

The movie RRR is being directed by SS Rajamouli and is touted to be a high-budget movie featuring Jr NTR among several other stars in the lead. Meanwhile, Ram Charan was recently spotted in Mumbai airport for his highly-anticipated movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in which his father Megastar Chiranjeevi is playing the lead role. The movie is being produced by him under the banner Konidela Production Company.