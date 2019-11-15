Ram Charan’s new look leaves fans curious

By | Published: 10:20 pm 10:47 pm

Fans of Mega hero Ram Charan are curious to know different makeovers of their favourite star. The actor has been shuttling between Ramoji Film City and his residence quite often to shoot for his upcoming movie titled #RRR.

Just a couple of months ago, Ram Charan and his bestie and co-star Jr NTR sported a handlebar moustache. Fans were wowed by the twirling moustache and the look was trending for sometime on social media.

And the duo was spotted with partly-shaven beard. Charan has attended several events of his production venture Sye Raa in the same look. Since Ram Charan is being portrayed as freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju, the look apparently got popular and brought much traction to Rajamouli’s flick. And now, the latest photograph of Ram Charan has caught the attention of fans.

Clean-shaven, Ram was spotted with a neat look in the simple attire of black kurta. Now fans have been wondering why Ram Charan’s look has been changed. But, sources close to #RRR say that the change of look is due to the variation in character and the scenes.