Ram Charan’s tryst with camera

For a change, this star will not be in front of the camera, where he proved himself to be very comfortable with a series of hit movies, but would find himself behind the camera. In a way, Ram Charan is set to make his debut behind the camera!

Upasna and Ram Charan are hosting ‘Wildest Dreams’, a gala in aid of World Wildlife Fund, at their remodelled residence. And the event is to see a first of many kinds, including Ram Charan making a debut as a wildlife photographer. Some of his pictures include a lion pride, cheetah, giraffes and many more stunning images.

Eminent wildlife photographers, including Shaaz Jung, Ejaz Khan and Isheta Salgaocar, will be spreading awareness and educating people through this display. Every image has an impactful story to tell highlighting the harsh truth of endangerment and extinction.

WWF, an international organisation, has been working towards protecting the diversity of life on Earth and the future of nature, for over six decades. Working in over 100 countries, it is supported by close to five million members, globally.

The ecology of the world at large needs serious attention. The Eastern Ghats (Andhra and Telangana ) are home to 2,500 species of flowering plants, about 290 bird species and nearly 4,000 insect species. Species and their habitats need to be protected.

“Nature is where we belong and I have chosen a camera to express my passion for wildlife conservation at this gala event,” says Ram Charan.Philanthropic Ambassador, WWF, Upasana points out that it is the duty of each and every human being to contribute towards the preservation and protection of wildlife. “At this event, I want to encourage people to make a positive impact towards the planet,” she adds.