Ram Gopal Varma appears before police in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:22 pm 1:28 pm

Hyderabad: Director Ram Gopal Varma appeared before the Central Crime Station police officials here on Saturday afternoon in connection with a case booked against him for alleged derogatory remarks on women.

Varma, who was expected to come around 1 pm, reached the station early around 12 noon along with his lawyer. A five-member police team is questioning him.

The case pertains to Varma’s alleged derogatory remarks against women during the release of his much hyped short film ‘God Sex and Truth‘ and posting ‘obscene’ pictures of the film on social media.

CCS officials said Varma will be asked to explain his comments. Post a legal opinion, necessary action will be taken.

The police questioning was still on when reports last came in.