Ram Gopal Varma calls Donald Trump a wartime president

RGV, who is known for his unusual and unorthodox comments, took to Twitter handle, and wrote, "There couldn’t have been a bigger traitor to America than the SUPER DUMB @realDonaldTrump who exposed all the bad things

By Author  |  Published: 1st May 2020  12:29 pm
Ram Gopal Varma

Hyderabad: Director Ram Gopal Varma took potshots on US President Donald Trump as he termed him as wartime president.

RGV, who is known for his unusual and unorthodox comments, took to Twitter handle, and wrote, “There couldn’t have been a bigger traitor to America than the SUPER DUMB @realDonaldTrump who exposed all the bad things of USA ,which the whole world thought to be super good things till now.”


Sharing a meme of North Korean politician Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, the director termed the US president as wartime president. “Oh wow .. ⁦ @realDonaldTrump ⁩ is truly a wartime president.”