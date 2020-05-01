Ram Gopal Varma calls Donald Trump a wartime president

By | Published: 12:29 pm

Hyderabad: Director Ram Gopal Varma took potshots on US President Donald Trump as he termed him as wartime president.

There couldn’t have been a bigger traitor to America than the SUPER DUMB @realDonaldTrump who exposed all the bad things of USA ,which the whole world thought to be super good things till now https://t.co/VCBXJWbQFC — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 28, 2020

RGV, who is known for his unusual and unorthodox comments, took to Twitter handle, and wrote, “There couldn’t have been a bigger traitor to America than the SUPER DUMB @realDonaldTrump who exposed all the bad things of USA ,which the whole world thought to be super good things till now.”

Oh wow .. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is truly a wartime president 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sNxBszuQ9b — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 28, 2020



Sharing a meme of North Korean politician Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, the director termed the US president as wartime president. “Oh wow .. ⁦ @realDonaldTrump ⁩ is truly a wartime president.”