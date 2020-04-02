‘Ram is most important icon of our civilisation’

By | Published: 7:13 pm

New Delhi [India]: While extending Ram Navami wishes to her followers, actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday in a video message detailed her understandings of why “Ram is considered as the most important icon of our civilisation”.

In a video message shared by her sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter, the actor begins by asking her followers on “have you ever thought why Ram is considered as the most important human ever walked in our land, as he is not profound as Krishna nor omnipresent like Shiv.” Sharing her understanding on this topic, the ‘Queen’ actor said that “Ram is a righteous man who through his course of life and experiments have made us aware of what sacrifice is”.

She further shared her story of getting addicted to cigarette smoking which happened after shooting for ‘Woh Lamhe’ at the age of 19, where her character in the movie had to smoke.

But later applying the concept of ‘sacrifice’, the 33-year-old actor reduced smoking, and said that “the idea has helped her grow, and it is now her choices that rule her life and not other factors that collectively used to influence her earlier.” She also cited examples from Mahatma Gandhi’s actions which were mostly driven from the concept of sacrifice.

Apart from establishing the meaning of sacrifice in every example, Rama, according to the actor is considered the greatest icon is because he preaches for non-violence.

“Ram is the greatest warrior and if you are preaching for non-violence, that is the greatness,” she concluded the video.