Ram Pothineni’s Red, more than a suspense thriller

As it appears that Ram Pothineni’s Red has more exciting things in store for the audience, the suspense thriller will be betting big at the box office. After iSmart Shankar, Ram has transformed himself to get into the skin of the character in upcoming flick Red.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the movie is being bankrolled by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under the banner Sri Sravanthi Movies. The film is based on real incidents. The movie is scheduled to hit screens on April 9. Going by the looks of the teaser, it maintains the suspense factor right from the start.

The opening dialogue states that the case that is being dealt in the film is one of the most unique ones in the crime records. Siddharth and Aaditya are two different individuals who lead independent lives. But when they cross paths with a lady investigative officer Nivetha Pethuraj, what happens forms the crux.

Ram is playing dual roles — one is Siddharth, a software engineer, the other is Aditya, a dreaded gangster. Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma, Nazar, and Amritha Aiyer look impressive. Two songs in the film were shot in Italy recently.

Sravanthi Ravi Kishore said, “Red is not just a suspense crime thriller but also has love element and other emotions for wider audiences. Barring one song, the entire shoot has been wrapped up and post-production is under way. The film will be out on April 9.”