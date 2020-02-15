Ram Pothineni’s Red to wrap a single in Italy

By | Published: 9:17 pm

With the resounding success with last outing iSmart Shankar, actor Ram Pothineni is occupied with upcoming movie Red. The movie is being directed by Kishore Tirumala who had earlier directed Ram starrers Nenu Sailaja and Unnadi Okkate Zindagi, has collaborated with Ram again for Red.

“This is the first time prominent producer Mani Sharma is working with the project on our banner Sri Sravanthi Movies. The team has wrapped up the talkie part in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Goa. Currently, Ram and Malavika Sharma are in Italy for shooting a single.

The single is being shot in several locations like Florence and Dolomites, a mountain range located in north-eastern Italy. Shooting will end on February 20. The team is headed by choreographer Shobi master. Another single will be shot in Hyderabad after the film unit returns to the city.

On the other the movie’s post-production work is underway. The movie will come before audience on April 9,” said producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore. Other characters in the movie include Nivetha Pethuraj, and Amrutha Ayer.

