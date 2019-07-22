Ram Prasad’s murder initially planned at his factory in Vikarabad

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: In a dramatic twist of events, the police found out that Koganti Satyanarayana alias Satyam, along with his associates, had planned to kill businessman Ram Prasad near his factory in Parigi in Vikarabad. The gang had conducted a recce of the factory and its surroundings for over a month and when they found he was not regular to the spot, changed their plan.

Ram Prasad was later killed in Durga Nagar Colony of Punjagutta on July 6 by three persons. The trio fled after attacking him. The city police after 10 days of the incident nabbed six persons, including prime accused Satyanarayana and his associates Shyam and others.

The police took them into custody on Saturday and questioned them. It is learnt that Satyanarayana told the police that Ram Prasad was planning to shift to another country from the city as he feared for his life. The police have come to know that Satyanarayana and his aides had earlier planned to kill Ram Prasad in Vijayawada but backed off after a senior official strictly warned him against it.

