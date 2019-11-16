By | Published: 8:17 pm

iSmart Shankar’s dramatic action and screenplay has put energetic star Ram Pothineni in the limelight. Puri Jagannadh’s magic infused new energy into Ram post the movie’s success. No doubt Ram had scored a thumping victory with iSmart Shankar which is also a career best for the actor.

Now, Ram is all fired up with his upcoming sports drama titled Red. He has shouldered a new responsibility of lifting the expectations of people for his upcoming flick.

It may be recalled that the movie has been formally launched with a puja ceremony recently. The movie is being directed by Kishore Tirumala.

As part of his daily workout session for the character, Ram is being trained under Powerlifter 2019 Sriram Venkatesan. A video footage of his intense training session had been uploaded by Ram on his Twitter account.

He wrote, “Don’t just lift Weights..Lift the People who lift weights.. Now lifting Sriram Venkatesan (POWER LIFTER 2019 WINNER) with Satish Paryada. Have a great weekend y’all!! Love.(sic)”

Ram’s sports flick is going to be his third film in combination with director Kishore Tirumala after Nenu Sailaja, and Unnadhi Okkate Zindagi. There have been good expectations from fans for this film.