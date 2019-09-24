Rama Chakkani Seetha depicts the present mindset of people: Indra

By | Published: 10:42 pm 10:54 pm

Starring Indra Velivela as the protagonist, the upcoming romantic comedy Ram Chakkani Seetha has caught the fancy of Telugu audiences. The theatrical trailer, which got released recently, has garnered enough hype on social media.

Interacting with media persons, actor Indra who is making his debut as a hero on Telugu silver screen, shared some insights from the movie and his journey from character artiste to a protagonist.

“I made my debut in Telugu film industry with the movie Ramleela where I played a small role. Later, I also played a character in Ram Gopal Varma’s Vangaveeti. I was one of the gang members of political leader Vangaveeti Radha in the movie. Later, director Ajay Bhupathi offered me the main lead in RX100.

However, I lost the project due to unknown reasons and Kartikeya got the opportunity, and he produced the movie under his home banner,” says Indra. A native of Vijayawada, Indra came to Hyderabad seven years ago and did a course in Madhu Film Institute.

“I was trained under late Chatla Sriramulu. Now, I am happy to have landed a dream role in Rama Chakkani Seetha. Everyone can relate to my character. It is an out-and-out comedy entertainer, but, in the end, the movie takes the audience on an emotional ride. I play the character of Balu. My love interest is Anu.

There is nothing about the Ramayana in the movie as suggested by the title. The movie depicts the present mindset of people,” said Indra. “The heroine’s characterisation is also given special attention. She has a strong role equally balanced with that of the male lead. Dialogues have gone viral in TikTok and other apps,” he added. Actor Indra’s upcoming movie is with RGV’s assistant Agastya Manju where he will be portrayed in a more versatile manner.

