Rama Lakshmi from ‘Rangasthalam’ shines

By | Published: 12:21 pm

After an interesting teaser of ‘Rangasthalam’ with Ram Charan, the makers of the movie have now come up with another teaser, this time with Samantha.

The actress is playing the female lead ‘Rama Lakshmi’ opposite Ram Charan’s ‘Chitti Babu’.

The teaser, which has Charan’s voice-over for the introduction of Samantha as Rama Lakshmi was released on Friday by Sukumar and team. In the 28-second video, Samantha is seen in a completely rural girl avatar. Interestingly, the makers have also revealed the release date of the first single of the movie at the end of the teaser. According to it, the first song will be released on February 13.

Samantha also took to Twitter to share the teaser. “Taking my heart to work,” she captioned it.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also has Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapati Babu in other pivotal roles while Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. ‘Rangasthalam’ is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on March 30.