Rama Navami ceremony held in private at Srisailam

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Srisailam: Jagadguru Peethadhipathi Dr Chennasiddharama Panditaradhya Sivacharya Mahaswamy of Srisailam distributed essential commodities to around 300 people severely affected due to the lockdown here on Thursday.

He urged the spiritual community across the country to do their bit in the service of mankind in these difficult times. He also appealed to the people to follow the directions of Centre and State governments without panicking. He conducted special prayers to ward off the deadly virus.

Bilbabhishekham, homan and japam were also done. Srisailam Executive Officer KS Rama Rao said the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita was performed in private. The ceremony which started with Ganapathi puja at Prasannanjaneya Swamy temple in the morning was followed by Kankanadharana, Yagnyopaveethadharana, Varapuja, Pravara Pathanam, bridal attire handing-out ceremony for Sita, Mangalyadharana and Talambralu ceremonies.

Due to the lockdown, he said the devotees were not allowed to take part in the celebrations.

